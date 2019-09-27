Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $1.30. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 15,486 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $100.39 million for the quarter.

About Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

