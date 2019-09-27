Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Position Decreased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,240 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.21% of Dollar General worth $73,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,510,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 273,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,032,000 after purchasing an additional 26,604 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 314,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,035,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.48. The company had a trading volume of 876,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,067. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

