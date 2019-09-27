Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DLTR. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.21.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.32. The company had a trading volume of 105,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $112,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,379,315 shares in the company, valued at $267,363,626.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total transaction of $227,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,386,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,185,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,357 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,778,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 55.9% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,599,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,999,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

