Domino’s Pizza Group’s (DOM) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 230 ($3.01).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 268.13 ($3.50).

Shares of LON DOM traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 251.40 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 639,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 241.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 301 ($3.93).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Group will post 1804.9999756 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Domino’s Pizza Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.20%.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

