Domtar Corp to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domtar’s FY2019 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C($0.38). The firm had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion.

UFS stock opened at C$46.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. Domtar has a 12 month low of C$42.23 and a 12 month high of C$70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

