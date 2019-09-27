DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP2G) Shares Down 15%

DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP2G) shares were down 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 53.75 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53.75 ($0.70), approximately 0 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.20 ($0.83).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a boost from DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.57%.

