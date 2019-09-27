Doyle Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.47. The stock had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,570. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $111.78 and a 12-month high of $154.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $147.01.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.