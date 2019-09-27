Doyle Wealth Management Buys New Shares in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VF by 825.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,833 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of VF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 54,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VF by 153.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,804,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,600 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 1,054.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 31.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VF alerts:

In other news, VP Curtis A. Holtz sold 40,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $3,330,249.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,394,849.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of VF from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of VF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

VF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.02. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.