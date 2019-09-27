Doyle Wealth Management Invests $37,000 in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of A. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $685,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $314,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock worth $2,507,293.

Shares of A traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.82. The stock had a trading volume of 144,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,309. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut shares of Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.