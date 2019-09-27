Doyle Wealth Management Makes New $35,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 257,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,016,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Mcgrogan sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $174,910.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,291. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.34. 7,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,329. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

