Doyle Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2,106.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.53. The stock had a trading volume of 53,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,310. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.84 and a 52 week high of $126.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Hasbro from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

