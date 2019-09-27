Doyle Wealth Management Takes Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Allergan by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Allergan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Allergan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.09. The company had a trading volume of 494,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.34. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $166.08 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Allergan to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.75.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.