DP Poland (LON:DPP) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of DP Poland (LON:DPP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DPP opened at GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.38. DP Poland has a 1-year low of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 34 ($0.44).

About DP Poland

DP Poland plc, through its subsidiary, DP Polska SA, develops and operates Domino's Pizza stores under master franchise agreement in Poland. It also sub-franchises the right to develop and operate Domino's Pizza stores. The company operates 32 corporately managed Domino's stores and 24 sub-franchised stores in 25 cities in Poland.

