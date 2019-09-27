Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (DHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

DHF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 86,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,540. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

About Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

