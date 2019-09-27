Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,736 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 168,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67,306 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 869.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 287,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,194.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $409,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,901.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,362 shares of company stock worth $2,401,576. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 164,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average of $89.65. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $96.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 price target on Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

