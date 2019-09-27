Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Short Interest Update

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.67. 189,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,740. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,763,000 after acquiring an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 49.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,120,000 after acquiring an additional 136,286 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $6,760,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 471,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,652,000 after acquiring an additional 105,674 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after acquiring an additional 93,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.