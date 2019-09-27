Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DLNG. ValuEngine raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on Dynagas LNG Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $1.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.01. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,481 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.