Dynamic Price Reaches $0.0743 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Dynamic has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $14,248.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,210.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.02131711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $221.96 or 0.02706026 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00682637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012793 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00704573 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00057292 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00455981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,798,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,798,997 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

