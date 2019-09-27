Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Eastern news, Director Peggy Scott bought 2,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $51,514.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August M. Vlak bought 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,066.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,516. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eastern by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Eastern during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 43.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastern stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.40. 4,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,324. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $152.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.94. Eastern has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $30.70.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.44 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

