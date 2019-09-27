Eaton Vance Management Acquires 19,067 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 667,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $137,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 19.3% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $215.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,784. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $144.75 and a 1-year high of $223.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $226.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $228.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $6,339,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $75,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,137 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,456 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

