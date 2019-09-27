Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,696,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 171,178 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $115,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,871,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,593,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,632 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 39,252,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,687,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,664,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,236,000 after acquiring an additional 570,230 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,831,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,546.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $157,694.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,685.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,765 shares of company stock worth $3,454,734 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $46.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

