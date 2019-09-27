Eaton Vance Management Has $63.05 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.15% of Capital One Financial worth $63,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,910.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE:COF traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,127. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day moving average of $88.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.89.

In related news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,570.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,213 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.