Eaton Vance Management Has $75.14 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $75,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after purchasing an additional 111,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,146,256,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $950,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $720,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,551. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $241.18 and a 12 month high of $399.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

