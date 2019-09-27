Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.39% of Ulta Beauty worth $79,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.46. The company had a trading volume of 82,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,125. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $224.43 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.21 and its 200-day moving average is $327.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 9.86%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair lowered shares of Ulta Beauty to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.29.

In other news, CEO Mary N. Dillon bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,256 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,145.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

