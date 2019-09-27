Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229,470 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,256 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.09% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $89,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 314,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 69,497 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 430,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,864,000 after buying an additional 90,928 shares during the last quarter. 11.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.35. The stock had a trading volume of 125,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $42.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 175.45% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 177,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

