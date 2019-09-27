Eaton Vance Management Sells 157,695 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 157,695 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.62% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $70,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.6% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,062,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,174,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,200,000 after acquiring an additional 89,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,125,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.44.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,715,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $77.72 and a one year high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.50.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 42.28%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

