Eaton Vance Management Sells 16,553 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 915,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,553 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $103,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADI traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.62 and a 12 month high of $124.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.30. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.76.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $53,596.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,026.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $399,879.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,320.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,206 shares of company stock worth $6,104,361. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

