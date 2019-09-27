eBitcoin Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One eBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Kucoin, Mercatox and HitBTC. eBitcoin has a market cap of $338,350.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00190957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.01027417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00089807 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

eBitcoin Profile

eBitcoin’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org. The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for eBitcoin is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation.

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

