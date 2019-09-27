Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Edenville Energy PLC (LON:EDL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.05. Edenville Energy shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 15,602,532 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

About Edenville Energy (LON:EDL)

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities primarily coal in Africa. It principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Edenville Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenville Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.