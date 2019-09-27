Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESALY. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded Eisai from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eisai from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eisai has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.00.

Get Eisai alerts:

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $48.52 and a fifty-two week high of $101.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Eisai had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and import and export of pharmaceuticals. It develops Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug in the neurology area that is approved as an adjunctive therapy for partial-onset seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is also approved for use as monotherapy for the treatment of partial onset seizures in the United States; and as an adjunctive therapy for primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures in Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Eisai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eisai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.