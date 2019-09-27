Elcoin (EL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $365.00

Elcoin (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 27th. One Elcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elcoin has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar. Elcoin has a market cap of $122,810.00 and approximately $365.00 worth of Elcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00188786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.01035282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019917 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elcoin Coin Profile

Elcoin’s total supply is 20,935,289 coins and its circulating supply is 11,208,967 coins. Elcoin’s official Twitter account is @7elephantru and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elcoin is elcoin.space.

Elcoin Coin Trading

Elcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.