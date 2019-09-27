Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD)’s share price fell 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.21, 3,666,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,804,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on EGO. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.96.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $173.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.76 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

