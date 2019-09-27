Emercoin (EMC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,978.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC and Upbit. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $6,978.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 29.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000089 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,510,304 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, xBTCe and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

