EML Payments (ASX:EML) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.05

Shares of EML Payments Ltd (ASX:EML) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$4.05 ($2.87) and last traded at A$4.02 ($2.85), with a volume of 1083192 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.90 ($2.77).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

EML Payments Company Profile (ASX:EML)

EML Payments Limited provides prepaid payment services in Australia, Europe, and North America. The company issues mobile, virtual, and physical card solutions for payouts, gifts, incentives and rewards, and supplier payments. It also offers supplier enablement, payment execution, program management, and other services.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for EML Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EML Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.