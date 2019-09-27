Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.74

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.74. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 3,179,246 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Noble Financial raised Endeavour Silver to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $359.97 million, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 4.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 319,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $782,000. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

