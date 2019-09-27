ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.10 ($21.05) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC set a €14.60 ($16.98) target price on ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.91 ($19.67).

ETR:ENI opened at €13.94 ($16.21) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.52. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a fifty-two week high of €16.70 ($19.42).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

