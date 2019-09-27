Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EPZM. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on Epizyme and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Epizyme alerts:

NASDAQ:EPZM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,086. The company has a market capitalization of $936.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.46. Epizyme has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.56 and a quick ratio of 10.56.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 7.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,045,000 after buying an additional 697,274 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 15.9% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,694,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 29.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,171 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Epizyme by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.