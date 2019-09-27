Equitable Trust Co. Sells 178 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Equitable Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.09.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.91. 35,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.76. The company has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

