EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) Declares $0.11 — Dividend

EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:TERM) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1098 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TERM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. EquityCompass Tactical Risk Manager ETF has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

