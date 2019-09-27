Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Shares Down 14.3%

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) traded down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 219 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Escalon Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

