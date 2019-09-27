ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 15th total of 107,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EPIX stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.58. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.