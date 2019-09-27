Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Up 28.8% in September

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EPRT stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 738,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,759. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $21.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

In related news, insider Peter M. Mavoides sold 43,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $869,919.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregg A. Seibert acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $112,400.00. Insiders sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock valued at $515,289,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,814,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,526,000 after buying an additional 808,975 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,261,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 574.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 647,981 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 48.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,721,000 after purchasing an additional 596,461 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,774,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

