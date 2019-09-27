Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $16.21 Million (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $16.21 million and $11.63 million worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0982 or 0.00001196 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 209.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.02133199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00057577 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 207,195,894 coins and its circulating supply is 165,166,481 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Hotbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

