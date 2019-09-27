Ethereum Classic Price Tops $4.66 on Major Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $529.86 million and approximately $607.61 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $4.66 or 0.00057905 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitForex, BtcTrade.im and Gatehub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.02061130 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 113,797,745 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BTC Trade UA, ABCC, OKEx, Koineks, BtcTrade.im, Cryptopia, Upbit, CoinBene, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, C-CEX, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Coinnest, Bithumb, OKCoin International, Korbit, Kraken, Exrates, ChaoEX, YoBit, BigONE, LBank, Huobi, Coinsuper, BTC Markets, Coinut, Bitsane, Coinhub, Indodax, CoinEx, Poloniex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Stocks.Exchange, Liquid, Bit-Z, RightBTC, Crex24, HBUS, Cryptomate, Bitfinex, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Binance, EXX, CPDAX, Bitbns, BCEX, Instant Bitex, QBTC, BitForex, FCoin, Ovis, Coinroom, Coinone, Bibox, CoinExchange, Gatehub and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

