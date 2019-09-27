Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Position Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Euronav worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 1,000.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 167,721 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 152,484 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Euronav by 332.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 532,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

Shares of Euronav stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav NV has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $132.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronav NV will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EURN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.