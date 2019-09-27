Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 148,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 76,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESEA. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.30 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on Euroseas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.76.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Euroseas had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%. The company had revenue of $8.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

