eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.53

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.53 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 350650 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60 ($0.03).

EVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a report on Monday, August 12th. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of eve Sleep in a report on Thursday.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

About eve Sleep (LON:EVE)

eve Sleep Plc operates as a direct to consumer e-commerce sleep brand worldwide. It designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, as well as other sleep products, including linen bedding products, bedspreads, throws, towels, pillows, sheets, duvets, protectors, and toppers. The company sells its products through offline and online retailers.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.