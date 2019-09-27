Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EB. Zacks Investment Research cut Eventbrite from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. William Blair began coverage on Eventbrite in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on Eventbrite and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

NYSE:EB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. 9,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average is $18.42. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.44 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Patrick David Poels sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $460,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,210 shares in the company, valued at $481,889.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eventbrite by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,822,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,716,000 after buying an additional 1,502,978 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,934,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,490 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,637,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,359 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eventbrite by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.