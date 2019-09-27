Evergy (EVRG) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Evergy (NYSE: EVRG) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric & other services combined” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Evergy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Evergy alerts:

This table compares Evergy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $4.28 billion $535.80 million 24.93 Evergy Competitors $8.22 billion $404.02 million 18.81

Evergy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Evergy. Evergy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Evergy has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy’s rivals have a beta of 0.25, indicating that their average share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of shares of all “Electric & other services combined” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evergy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Evergy Competitors 368 1665 1186 13 2.26

Evergy presently has a consensus target price of $65.33, indicating a potential downside of 1.84%. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies have a potential downside of 7.33%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than its rivals.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Evergy pays out 71.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric & other services combined” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 68.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Evergy lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 11.74% 6.44% 2.42% Evergy Competitors 5.12% 9.48% 2.62%

Summary

Evergy rivals beat Evergy on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.