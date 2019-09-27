EveryCoin Hits One Day Volume of $176,630.00 (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $176,630.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

